Jasper Accident Leaves Biker Injured and $2000 Total Damages

An accident in Jasper leaves a biker injured and $2000 total damages.

Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Newton and 8th St.

The accident occurred when the driver of a 2022 Volkswagen Tao was driving north on Newton St at the intersection of W 8th St.

At the same time, the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson was traveling west on 8th St but when attempting to cross Newton St they failed to yield to the right of way.

The Harley and the Volkswagen collided causing $500 in damages to the Harley and $1500 in damages to the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Harley was taken to Memorial hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for failing to yield the right of way.