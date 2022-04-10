Jasper Woman Behind Bars on OWI Charges

A Jasper woman is behind bars on OWI charges

Saturday evening the Jasper Police Department was dispatched in reference to an intoxicated driver leaving Wings and Rings northbound on US 231.

The driver was also suspected to be driving with a suspended license.

Officers were able to locate the driver and identify them as 31-Year-Old, Breanna Christmon.

Upon further investigation Christmon was showing signs of impairment, so she was transported to Memorial Hospital where she tested a .30 BAC.

Christmon was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI, OWI over .15, and driving while suspended prior.