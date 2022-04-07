Memorial Hospital Fitness Classes for April

A minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week is recommended. Regular physical activity has numerous health benefits, which is why Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages. All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).

The following is a list of classes being offered in April:

Get Fit 55+

Yoga Fitness

Barre Above

Get Fit Flex

SOULstrength

SOULfusion

Power 60

Jazzercise Strength45

Jazzercise Lo

SOULfusion FLOW

Crunch at Lunch (NEW)

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.