Second Booster Vaccine Clinic Available from Dubois County Health Department

Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster following authorization Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to individuals who qualify to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. In addition, the CDC says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Eligible Hoosiers who want Moderna or Pfizer from the Dubois County Health Department can visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Our convenient Drive-thru will be open from 8:30 am-11:00 am and again from 12:30 pm-3:30 pm to accommodate this large group of individuals now eligible for their second booster dose. You may also come inside anytime between 8:00 am-3:30 pm.

Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure the booster dose is added.