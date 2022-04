The St. Vincent dePaul store and donation area will be closed on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. The donation area will close at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 and reopen Monday, April 18 at 8:00 a.m. to allow St. Vincent associates and volunteers to spend the holiday weekend with their families. The donation area being closed is a change for this year.

