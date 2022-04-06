Vanderburgh County Schools Defend Not telling Parents about Gun Incident

School leaders in Evansville are defending their decision not to tell parents that a student brought a gun to school last week. A mom says she found out about the gun at Fairview Elementary School through social media. She says the principal told her the gun was unloaded and no one was in danger. A Vanderburgh County Schools spokesman says they decided not to tell parents about the gun because it wasn’t a credible threat, and because they wanted to avoid ‘rumors’ and ‘unnecessary disruptions.’
