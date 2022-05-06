A Jasper man was arrested on Thursday on OWI and OWI related charges

On Thursday, May 5, 2002, at approximately 3:41 pm, the jasper police department received multiple calls in reference to a gold ford escape striking a parked vehicle and then driving away. A witness advised officers that the suspect vehicle had pulled into a garage on Rumbach and then shut the door. Jasper police located the suspect identified as 51-year-old Darin Elkins and his vehicle at the residence, after investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was taken to Jasper Police Department where he ultimately tested .15% bac.

Elkins was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of Operating a vehicle with a bac .15 or more with a prior conviction (6 felony), operating a vehicle while in intoxicated with a prior conviction (6 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (c misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (a misdemeanor), leaving the scene