Box Culvert Replacement will Cause Road Closure until May 16th

Due to box culvert replacement work on W 1st Street, the road will be closed between the intersection of CR 630 S and Old State Road 64 and the intersection of 1st Street and 1st Avenue beginning Friday, May 6 until approximately Monday, May 16, 2022, weather permitting. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.