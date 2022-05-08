Drugs Found on Harrison County Woman Who Left Jasper Restaurant Without Paying

Drugs were found on a Harrison County woman who left a Jasper restaurant without paying.

Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Shoney’s at 25 Indiana Street in reference to three individuals leaving without paying for their food.

Upon investigation, officers learned that the subjects were staying next door at the Super 8 Hotel.

One of the subjects identified as 39-year-old, Tosha Linton, of Harrison, who had already left the hotel, was found to have several active warrants in Crawford and Harrison County.

Officers were given a description of Linton and her vehicle and a short time later she was located nearby Grounded at 435 US Highway 231.

When Officers initially made contact with Linton she gave a false name multiple times but was identified as Tosha Linton and was taken into custody.

A search was conducted on Linton and two clear plastic baggies were found; one containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and the other containing two blue pills later identified as the controlled substance, Diazepam.

Linton was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and False Identity Statement.