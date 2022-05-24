Dubois County Suds Club Demonstration Saturday, June 4th

The Dubois County Suds Club will have a “Learn to Brew ” demonstration on Saturday, June 4th beginning at 10 AM (ET) at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand, Indiana. Local homebrewers will set up equipment outside at the brewery and will be brewing different beers. The demonstration is free to attend but attendees must be 21 years or older to observe and learn more about the hobby of homebrewing.

The Dubois County Suds Club is a group of local homebrewers and craft beer enthusiasts who get together monthly to learn about the wide world of beer. In addition to club meetings, the club has brewing sessions and tours area breweries.

For additional information about the Club and its’ activities send an email to dcsudsclub@gmail.com