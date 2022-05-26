Governor Eric Holcomb set to introduce a Inflation Relief Plan

Indiana’s governor is not going to suspend or get rid of the state’s gas tax, but he is looking to do something. Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday said it would be ‘misguided’ to cut or pause Indiana’s 56-cent per-gallon sales tax on fuel. Instead, Holcomb said he is looking to use some of the state’s surplus for an ‘inflation relief’ plan, though the governor isn’t saying just what that would mean. Holcomb’s office says the plan should be ready in a few weeks

