Huntingburg to perform pavement preservation

Posted By: Joey Rehl May 28, 2022

Due to a pavement preservation project in Huntingburg, the following roads will have traffic control measures in place on Tuesday, May 31, 2022:

  • 14th Street (between US231 and Chestnut Street);
  • Progress Parkway (between Chestnut Street and Styline Drive); and
  • Styline Drive (between Progress Parkway and SR 64).

The work is anticipated to take place between approximately 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather permitting. All parked vehicles must be off the road by 7:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.

Be the first to comment on "Huntingburg to perform pavement preservation"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*