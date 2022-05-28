Huntingburg to perform pavement preservation

Due to a pavement preservation project in Huntingburg, the following roads will have traffic control measures in place on Tuesday, May 31, 2022:

14 th Street (between US231 and Chestnut Street);

Street (between US231 and Chestnut Street); Progress Parkway (between Chestnut Street and Styline Drive); and

Styline Drive (between Progress Parkway and SR 64).

The work is anticipated to take place between approximately 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather permitting. All parked vehicles must be off the road by 7:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.