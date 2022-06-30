Drew and Rachel Hasselbring has been awarded the 14th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Drew and Rachel, along with their two children Katie and Caleb, are relocating to Jasper from Malibu, California.

Drew is originally from Lexington, Kentucky and Rachel is originally from Dallas, Texas. They were looking for a small, safe community closer to family in Nashville, Tennessee without being too far away from major markets.

The Hasselbrings love the abundance of outdoor recreation space in Southern Indiana and the welcoming community of Jasper. They’re looking forward to family time on Patoka Lake this summer.

Drew is employed remotely by ProScripts. Rachel is employed remotely by the University of Santa Cruz.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Hasselbring family in establishing their new life in Dubois County.

Additional Dubois County Relocation Impact Grants are available. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.