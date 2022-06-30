Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director resigns

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022.

“Becky has spent the past year and a half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, and launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives,” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”

“My business, Becky Hickman & Associates which is focused on training, development, coaching, and facilitation has been growing over the past year. I am also, a part-time director for the Education & Entrepreneurial in Dubois County. I simply needed to streamline my focus. Timing is never easy but I’m leaving the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce in a better position. I wish them much success!”, said Becky Hickman.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for our members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit duboiscountychamber.com .