Evansville Man Arrested after going 150 MPH in Car Crash

A southern Indiana man is in jail in Kentucky after trying to outrun police earlier this week. The Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Meko Levels from Evansville hit 150 mile-per-hour as he tried to avoid being stopped on Monday. He eventually crashed his Camaro into a guardrail and ran. Troopers caught up with him a short time later. They say they found a ‘large amount’ of drugs scattered in the woods where he ran.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

