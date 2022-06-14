Ferdinand Heimatfest 2022 Schedule of Events

FERDINAND HEIMATFEST ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FERDINAND, Ind. – Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand Cabinets is pleased to announce 2022

Schedule of Events. All times listed below are Eastern. The event location is Ferdinand Community Center Grounds

unless listed otherwise behind the event. For information on how to register, please visit ferdinandheimatfest.com,

or our Facebook page – Ferdinand Heimatfest.

Friday, June 17th, 2022

5:00 PM – Food Booths and Beer Garden Opens

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

5:30 PM – Tri-County YMCA 9-Hole Disc Golf Scramble – 18th Street Park

7:00 PM – Rye Davis presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions – NextEra Energy Main Stage

7:30 PM – Magician – Inside Community Center

8:00 PM – Pong Contest

8:30 PM – Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions – NextEra Energy Main Stage

10:30 PM – Tech Tunes DJ

Saturday, June 18th, 2022

8:00 AM – Heimatfest 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun Run – FPHS Track – NEW COURSE!!!

9:00 AM – Tri-County YMCA Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament – 18th Street Park

9:00 AM – Scenic Hills at the Monastery Car/Truck/Bike Show

9:45 AM – Run and Recover with Yoga – FPHS Tennis Courts

10:00 AM – 3 on 3 Basketball Contest – 18th Street Park

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM – Backyard BBQ Contest Sampling

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Foam Party for kid’s 12 & under

1:00 PM – Horseshoe Tournament – 18th Street Park lower horseshoe pits

3:30 PM – 1:00 AM – Beer Garden Opens

4:30 PM – Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department & Auxiliary Chicken Dinners – Inside Ferdinand Community Center

4:30 PM – Forest Park FFA Kidde Pedal Pull – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

5:00 PM – Food Booths Open

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:30 PM – Silly Safari’s presented by Rahman Law Office – NextEra Energy Main Stage

7:30 PM – Five Under presented by Seufert Construction – NextEra Energy Main Stage