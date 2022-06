An Indianapolis man is going to prison for the next three decades for the beating death of his son. A judge yesterday sentenced Michael Gaunt to 35 years in prison for his 28-day-old son’s death back in 2019. Doctors and investigators say the little boy’s injuries show he was beaten and shaken. Gaunt was convicted in the case back in April

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr