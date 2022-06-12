Jasper Man Behind Bars After Stealing Alcohol

A Jasper man is behind bars after stealing alcohol

Early Friday morning, The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered.

When officers arrived their investigation found that several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store and that the suspect was 43-Year-Old, Brian Taylor.

Officers were later able to locate Taylor, who was intoxicated at the time, at a city park.

Taylor was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Burglary, Theft, and Public Intoxication.