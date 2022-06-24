Jasper Woman arrested on battery charges Yesterday evening.

Yesterday Thursday, June 23rd at around 8:20 pm the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a residence in reference to a physical fight that had occurred just prior to dispatch being notified. Upon further investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Makayla Montgomery battered a female subject. The battered female subject was transported to Memorial Hospital in reference to injuries.

Makayla Montgomery was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury.