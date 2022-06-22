SWICACC Center on 5th Street Open this Week

June 21st, the brand new Center on 5th street held its ribbon cutting. The Center on 5th is in the former 5th street school building in Jasper. The Center on 5th was established by the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition, also known as SWICACC, and focuses on providing a safe and healthy place for forensic interviewing of children, who were victimized, to take place. Executive Director of SWICACC, Tammy Lampert, gives us more information about the Center on the 5th.

Check out SWICACC’s website at swicacc.com or call 812-559-0490 for more information.