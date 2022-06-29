The Heart of Jasper and Genesis 12 Project announce 2022 New Business Incentive recipients.

The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program in coordination with the Genesis 12 Project is intended to provide financial assistance for new businesses in the Downtown and Riverfront areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and attract new businesses. The Genesis 12donor has generously granted $97,508 to six local businesses through the New Business Incentive. The recipients of the grant will receive funding up to $20,000 to help their business grow. These recipients include Wood Capital Pizza, Downtown Fitness & Running, American Mercantile, Hoosier Blooms, Tell City Pretzel, and Café Pina.

The Wood Capital Pizza Truck serves fresh, wood-fired Neapolitan Style pizzas to the community. Wood Capital Pizza received a $20,000 donation from the New Business Incentive to continue to feed Jasper.

Downtown Fitness & Running offers fitness classes, plus running shoes and other equipment for purchases. They recently moved onto the Square in early May 2022 and have received a $5,000 donation from Genesis 12 to help expand their business.

American Mercantile offers a wide range of handcrafted and sustainable goods for men. From casual clothing, men’s care, luggage, leather products, books, and gifts. The store recently opened its doors in early April 2022 on the Square. They have received a $20,000 donation from the New Business Incentive to jumpstart their business.

Hoosier Blooms has you covered when it comes to flowers. They sell locally grown and hand-cut flowers Now the flower business just received $12,508 from the New Business Incentive.

Tell City Pretzels bakes and sells a unique, hand twist pretzel using a secret recipe under the trademarked brand name, Tell City Pretzels. The historical business recently made the move to Jasper along Jackson Street next to the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center and received $20,000 from the New Business Incentive.

Café Piña is a new restaurant in Jasper, IN, with a focus on creative, seasonal, and fresh foods. Café Piña. located in the River Centre, recently opened its doors on June 2nd and has received the final donation from the New Business Incentive of $20,000.

All information regarding guidelines, eligibility, applications, and how to get involved can be found on the Heart of Jasper website at www.heartofjasper.org.