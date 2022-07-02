2nd Annual Carnival Latino July 7th-July 9th

If you are looking for some good food and fun activities this week and weekend look no further than the 2nd Annual Carnival Latino from Thursday, July 7th– Saturday, July 9th.

The Carnival Latino will have food stands and carnival rides, and other activities such as a kids’ beauty pageant, hot pepper and taco-eating contests, a soccer tournament, and much more.

Claudia Hernandez Vice President of Carnival Latino explains why and how this event started.

She also explains what the money made from this event is used for.

This event will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Dale Town Park.

So make sure to come out and enjoy some great food and activities from July 7th to July 9th.