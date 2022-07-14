Anthony Tarullo has been awarded the 15th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Mr. Tarullo is relocating to Jasper, Indiana from Louisville. Anthony has family in Ferdinand and his fiancée, Adrienne Welp, is from and currently resides in Dubois County.

Anthony will be employed as a Music Therapist at Knox County Arc in Vincennes. He loves the laid-back, small-town atmosphere of Dubois County and is looking forward to being near family, an abundance of fishing spots, and starting a family in a safe, affordable county.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to Anthony in establishing his new life in Dubois County.

For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.