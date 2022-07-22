DNR Encourages You to Report Turkey Broods till August 31st

You can help the DNR learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting wild turkey broods you see through Aug. 31.

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys, counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs the DNR’s wild turkey management.

This year the DNR aims to collect 3,000 reports across the state and get at least 25 reports per county. The DNR received enough reports last year to complete an analysis of wild turkey production by region and hopes to have enough reports to do so again.

You can report your observations at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. No password is needed. That link also includes survey instructions and an illustrative guide, as well as the results of the previous summer’s brood surveys.

For more information about wild turkey biology and management, see on.IN.gov/turkey.

To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.