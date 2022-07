One Evansville school is starting the new school year with a three thousand-dollar donation. Lodge Community School received the donation yesterday from Anthem Insurance Company. The hope is to use the donation to pay for music, gym, and art classes that Evansville Schools may have trouble paying for on their own. Kids in Evansville head back to class in a few weeks.

