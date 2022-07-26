Indiana State Police Warn of Unclaimed Text Scam

Chances are, the state of Indiana doesn’t have extra cash waiting for you to claim. The Indiana State Police are warning about a new text scam that tells people they have unclaimed money from the state. The text then sends them to a website where they fill in a bunch of personal information, and the scammers then can steal your identity. Troopers say the state doesn’t send texts. If you get one, the State Police say simply ignore it.

