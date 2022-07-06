Jasper will Celebrate Strongest Town Win Monday July 11th at Astra Theater

The City of Jasper, Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Jasper invite everyone to join in celebrating winning the Strongest Town competition on with a “Time Out From Business” with guest speaker and president of Strong Towns, Charles L. Marohn, Jr.

In April 2022, the City of Jasper has named the Strongest Town after advancing through multiple rounds of online voting in a competition held by Strong Towns, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the development of close-knit towns and the restructuring of suburbia through media efforts, education and various events.

To celebrate this accomplishment The City of Jasper alongside Strong Town’s president, Charles Marohn, will be hosting a “Time Out From Business” presentation on Monday, July 11th at the Astra.

Charles Marohn, known as “Chuck,” to friends and colleagues, is the founder and president of Strong Towns. Marohn has been a professional engineer and land use planner for decades but has recently retired. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a Master’s of Urban and Regional Planning, both from the University of Minnesota. Marohn is the author of multiple books, hosts the Strong Towns Podcast, and is a primary writer for Strong Towns’ web content. Mr. Marohn has presented Strong Towns concepts in hundreds of cities and towns across North America. In 2017 Planetizen named Marohn one of the “10 Most Influential Urbanists of all time”.

Mr. Marohn will be coming to Jasper on Monday, July 11th to congratulate the City of Jasper on their success. The celebration will be located at the Astra from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with free admission for everyone. All are welcome to come to learn more about Strong Towns concepts and show support for our award-winning community.