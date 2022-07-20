Tina Troutman Joining Martin County Health Center as Nurse Practitioner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Tina Troutman to the staff at Martin County Health Center.

Troutman received her bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. She is board certified and a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Troutman had previously been a registered nurse for 13 years, which included working at Memorial Hospital in Critical Care Services. Since becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner, she has cared for patients through Orleans Family Health and Daviess Community Hospital’s Quick Care Clinic. Troutman was also a clinical instructor for the University of Southern Indiana.

With the addition of Troutman, Martin County Health Center now has more appointments available to quickly meet patient needs. To schedule an appointment, please call 812-247-2733.