Abortion Law Moves to Indiana House Today

There are no guarantees for Indiana’s new abortion law. The State Senate approved the measure on Saturday. Democrats in the Senate voted against it because it would ban all abortions in Indiana except for cases of rape or incest, or save the mother’s life. Conservative Senator Michael Young also voted against it, he doesn’t want any exceptions. The Indiana House will get the plan today, but no one is certain if the House will approve the Senate’s version or counter with something more restrictive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

