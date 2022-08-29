Dubois County Held Meeting to Plan for 2024 Solar Eclipse

Dubois County is already planning ahead for the 2024 Solar Eclipse. Dubois County will be in the path of totality for the eclipse and a meeting was held recently at the jasper public library to start planning for the event. The agenda of the meeting was to share information on the possible impact being in the path of totality could bring to Dubois county as it did for Hopkinsville Kentucky back in 2017 when they had an estimated 116,000 visitors for the eclipse. Also, on the agenda at the meeting to develop a subcommittee lead person for the different components that will be necessary like Communications and Operations, (2) Health and Safety, (3) Transportation, (4) Viewing, Lodging, and Local Support, (5) Resources and Logistics, and (6) Education. If you are interested in being a part of the various sub-committees you can sign up at visitduboiscounty.com/2024-eclipse-committee-sign-up/

The Eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8th of 2024 and a large chunk of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and a small path across the northwestern tip of Kentucky will be in the path of totality of the Eclipse. According to NASA, The track of the Moon’s shadow across Earth’s surface is called the Path of Totality. This path is typically about 10,000 miles long but only 100 miles or so wide. In order to see the Sun totally eclipsed by the Moon, you must be in the path of totality. For Indiana residents (like us), there are so many towns on the path to name that we can’t list them all. A few notables include:

Jasper, Huntingburg, Loogootee, Vincennes, Washington, French Lick, Evansville, Bloomington, and for those who’d like to combine an eclipse with some fun, you could visit the town of Santa Claus – which will enjoy 1m59s of totality. You can find out more information on the 2024 Solar Eclipse by visiting eclipse2024.org