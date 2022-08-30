Indiana State Police Assisting Federal Aviation Administration in Investigation of Airplane Crash

The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport.

At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick airport. When officers and first responders arrived at the scene, they located a single-engine fixed-wing plane on fire.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was one occupant in the plane who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Coroner. The victim’s name is being withheld until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and the crash scene will be turned over to them upon their arrival. The Indiana State Police will continue to assist the FAA, however, any determinations made relating to the cause of the crash will be released by their agency concluding a thorough investigation.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Orange County Sheriff Department, French Lick, and West Baden Police Departments, French Lick and West Baden Fire Departments, Orange County Rural District #1 Fire Department, and the Orange County Coroner.