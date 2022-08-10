Jasper Strassenfest Broadcasts on 18 WJTS TV

Did you miss the Jasper Strassenfest Queen Pageant or the parade? Don’t worry, WJTS TV 18 will feature broadcasts of those events. The Jasper Strassenfest Queen, Junior Miss, and Little Miss and Mister Pageants will be aired on 18 WJTS TV on Friday, August 12th at 8 PM Eastern and again on Sunday, August 14th at 2 PM Eastern. The pageants were recorded by Redemption Christian Church on Saturday, July 30th.

The rain may have kept you from the Jasper Strassenfest Parade, but not the Jasper Optimists or those in the parade. The Optimist Club presented the Jasper Strassenfest Parade which featured over 100 units on the last day of the Strassenfest. 18 WJTS TV was there and recorded the parade for your enjoyment. The Jasper Strassenfest Parade will be aired on WJTS TV 18 on Thursday evening August 18th at 8 PM Eastern and again on Sunday, August 21st at 3 PM Eastern.

WJTS TV 18 can be viewed free over the air with an antenna or through a subscription with a local cable provider. If you have questions about how to tune your TV for local programming on 18 WJTS, please call the station at 812-482-2727 and ask for Bill Potter.