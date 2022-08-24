Missing Spencer County Teen Found in Florida

Officials say the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida.

They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21.

Authorities with the Santa Claus Police Department said she was found on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to officials, King is currently being housed at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Assessment Center waiting for an extradition hearing. We will have more information on the story as it becomes available