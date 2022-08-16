Special Election to Replace Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Includes 4 Candidates

Indiana’s former attorney general, who left office under a cloud of sexual harassment, is running for Congress in the northern part of the state. Former A-G Curtis Hill is among the candidates looking to replace Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. She died in a car wreck earlier this month. There is now both a special election to serve out the rest of her term, and a race to fill her seat in the next Congress. Hill denied that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, but the Indiana Supreme Court suspended his law license because of the allegations. In addition to Hill, two former state representatives and a former Walorski staff member are also in the race.

