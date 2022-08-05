TV Series based on A League of Their Own premiering August 12th

A new T.V. series based on the hit movie, A League of Their Own is premiering Friday, August 12th on Prime Video. Visit Dubois County, Destination Huntingburg & the City of Huntingburg are partnering to create an opportunity to watch the premier in person where it all started, on the field of League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana.

League Stadium was the home field to the Rockford Peaches in the hit motion feature, “A League Of Their Own” featuring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, and was also where the famous saying “There’s no crying in baseball!” took place in the movie. Original advertisements from the film remain along the outfield fence. League Stadium was also the site of the HBO movie “Soul of the Game”.

The T.V. series is a comedy/drama co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson that is based on the 1992 film telling a story about women playing professional baseball during World War II.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the FREE one-hour premiere beginning at dusk.

Tours of the stadium will be available at 7, 7:15, and 7:30 pm. Tour costs are $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 & under, and $8 for age 65+ and military service members. Book your tour at www.leaguestadium.com.

For more information find the event listing on visitduboiscounty.com or find information on Visit Dubois County Indiana’s Facebook event page.