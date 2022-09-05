Abbey Caskets Public Open House Sunday October 2nd

Abbey Caskets, a division of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a public open house on Sunday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time. The workshop is located in St. Meinrad, IN, along Indiana 545, just south of the Archabbey Gift Shop.

Tours of the workshop will be given, caskets and urns will be on display, and refreshments will be available. Take advantage of a 10% discount when you prepay for an Abbey Casket during the open house through October 28, 2022.

The public is also welcome to join the monks for Mass at 9:30 a.m., visit the Gift Shop, and attend the rosary pilgrimage at the nearby Monte Cassino Shrine at 2 p.m.

Abbey Caskets was started in 1999 to offer handmade wooden caskets and cremation urns direct to consumers. The business revenue supports the work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.

For more information, call Jenny Keller during business hours at 800-987-7380. All times are Central.