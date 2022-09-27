Attorney General Todd Rokita Tips to Avoid Scams this Fall Season 

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to avoid scams this fall. This is a popular time to travel, move, and undertake home improvement projects, but it’s also it’s a time for scammers to find new victims.

“When planning out your fall vacations and projects, remember anyone can be the target of a scam,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Often, when a deal seems too good to be true, it is. This applies to your fall getaways and home improvement projects. Hoosiers can protect themselves by asking the right questions and doing their research before making any big plans.”