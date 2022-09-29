Dubois County Fall Medication Collection Day will be held October 29

The event will be in conjunction with the national prescription drug take-back day. there will be 3 locations you can take you unwanted or unused prescription drugs for safe disposal. the locations will be at the birdseye fire station located at 308 S SR 145 in birdseye from 10 am-12 pm, the st henry fire station located at 1211 W 1100 S in Ferdinand will be taking prescriptions from 10am-noon and the Indiana state police jasper post located at 2209 newton st in jasper will be taking medications from 10a-2 pm. the jasper police station located at 309 e 6th street in jasper can take disposed of medications 24/7. they ask for no sharp items such as auto-injectors, needles, infusion sets, or blades. No liquids will be accepted and They will be accepting vape pens and e-cig devices. This event is for Dubois County Residents only