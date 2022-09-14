Dubois County Society and Feeders Pet Supply Adopt-a-Thon October 2nd

The Dubois County Humane Society and Feeders Pet Supply will host a fall adopt-a-thon event on Sunday, October 2nd from 12p until 4 pm eastern. The event will be located at Feeders Pet Supply located at 220 Baden Strasse in Jasper. They will have on-site adoptions, 15$ microchipping, 10$ nail trims from 1-3 pm provided by Feeders. A half-pot drawing with the pot starting at 500$. they will also have cinnamon rolls and pumpkin spice pupachinos and much much more! You can help support the Dubois County Humane Society and Feeders Pet Supply in Jasper on October 2nd from 12-4p.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

