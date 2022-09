The city of Evansville is paying nearly two million dollars to settle a police chase lawsuit. The city yesterday said it will pay Janae Carter one-point-75 million dollars for the chase that ended in a crash that killed her two kids and their father back in 2017. Evansville cops were chasing a suspect who crashed into Carter. She was the only survivor of the wreck.

