Missouri Man & Woman arrested on Methamphetamine Charges.

On Tuesday evening at around 8:15 pm, Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners identified as 42-year-old Jason Hancock and 44-year-old Angela Britain of Urbana, Missouri were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart.

Hancock and Britain were lodged in the dubious County Security center, Jason was arrested on charges of – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Obstruction of Justice, False Identity Statement & Britain was arrested on charges of False Informing, Visiting a Common Nuisance.