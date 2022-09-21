Sustaining Hoosier Communities Dubois County Kick-off Thursday September 22nd

Sustaining Hoosier Communities Dubois County Kick-off

Dubois County and the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement will kick off Dubois county’s the Sustaining Hoosier Communities collaboration on September 22nd at 5:30 pm at the Center for technology, innovation, and manufacturing theatre room at Vincennes University Jasper.

Local residents and leaders will collaborate with IU faculty, students, and staff to develop initiatives to achieve community-identified goals.

Sustaining Hoosier Communities connects IU Bloomington faculty, their courses, and the energy of hundreds of students to address projects such as health and wellness, infrastructure planning, and natural resource management. Representing an estimated value of $150,000 in research, inquiry, and implementation hours, Sustaining Hoosier Communities brings an extensive suite of university resources to the partnership. This initiative received international recognition as the 2019 Outstanding Program of the Year from the Educational Partnerships for Innovation in Communities Network.

the event is free