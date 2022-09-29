Two Vehicles Totaled Yesterday after an Accident in Jasper

Two Vehicles left totaled yesterday after an accident in jasper. On Wednesday morning at 6:38, Am Anthony Schmitt was driving a 2008 White Chevrolet Truck and traveling West on 6th Street preparing to make a left turn onto Clay Street. Schmitt failed to observe a 2008 GMC ACADIA driven by APRIL YOUNG traveling Eastbound on 6th Street secondary to Eastbound traffic in the turn lane. Schmitt attempted to make a left turn onto Clay Street and failed to yield the right of way to Young. Schmitt caused a right-angle collision at the 6th Street and Clay Street intersection. Both vehicles appeared to be totaled and were towed by Uebelhors. Schmitt was cited for failure to yield the right of way

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

