2022 Jasper Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting will air on 18 WJTS

Our Television partner 18 WJTS will air the 2022 Jasper Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting featuring Gary Dick from Indiana Business Report. the event will air on 18 WJTS tonight at 8 pm eastern and 7 pm central. and again on Sunday at 1 pm eastern noon central. WJTS TV 18 can be viewed free over the air with an antenna or through a subscription with a local cable provider. If you have questions about how to tune your TV for local programming on 18 WJTS, please call the station at 812-482-2727 and ask for Bill Potter.

