2022 Photo Contest Open to Submissions until October 28

The 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest is now OPEN! They are challenging residents and visitors alike to take part in capturing a variety of photographs while creating memories in Dubois County in 2022. They will choose a winning photo in each of the four category experiences: (1) Festival, (2) Attraction, (3) Local Foodie, and (4) Recreation. Think outside the box & be as creative as possible when capturing your snapshots!

2022 Photo Contest Rules & Guidelines:

To submit your photos please tag on us Facebook and Instagram (Visit Dubois County, Indiana) by using #dcphotocontest. The winning photo in each category will be featured in our 2023 Dubois County Visitors Guide and receive a $200 gift card. The contest is open to submissions until October 28. The winning photos will be announced on Monday, October 31st. This contest is open to residents of Dubois County and visitors!

Contest Rules:

You must be 18 years or older to enter this contest You must have full rights to the image(s) you upload Images submitted must be of Dubois County