2022 Visit Dubois County Photo Contest Now Open

The 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest is now OPEN! We are challenging residents and visitors alike to take part in capturing a variety of photographs while creating memories in Dubois County in 2022. We will choose a winning photo in each of the four category experiences: (1) Festival, (2) Attraction, (3) Local Foodie, and (4) Recreation. Think outside the box & be as creative as possible when capturing your snapshots! See below the rules and guidelines of the 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest

2022 Photo Contest Rules & Guidelines:

To submit your photos please tag on us Facebook and Instagram (Visit Dubois County, Indiana) along with using #dcphotocontest. The winning photo in each category will be featured in our 2023 Dubois County Visitors Guide and receive a $200 gift card. The contest is open to submissions from October 10-28. The winning photos will be announced on Monday, October 31st. This contest is open to residents of Dubois County and visitors!

Contest Rules:

You must be 18 years or older to enter this contest You must have full rights to the image(s) you upload Images submitted must be of Dubois County

Photo Usage: By uploading/tagging content to Visit Dubois County’s social media platforms, you agree that you have all the necessary rights and permissions to do so. You also grant Visit Dubois County the right to re-use photos on social media, on Visit Dubois County.com, and in print/digital marketing.