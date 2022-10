The Birdseye Conservation Club will host a Fall Car Cruise this Saturday, October 22nd. They will meet at the Birdseye Park and Registration will take place from 11a-Noon and they will leave the park at Noon. They will have Prizes, Music provided By Kings Ridge DJ, and food before and after the cruise. Support the Birdseye Conservation Club and come out this Saturday at Birdseye Park.

