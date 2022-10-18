DC 4-H and Dubois County Museum to Offer Full-day on Agriculture machinery on October 20th

Dubois County 4-H is collaborating with Dubois County Museum to offer youth in Grades 4-12 a full-day experience at the museum on agriculture machinery on Thursday, October 20th from 9 am until 3 pm. Youth will learn about the ag machinery technology that was used in the past, is currently being used, and where ag machinery is heading in the future through hands on activities and guest speakers. Sign up by 12 pm on Wednesday, October 19th via 4-H Online at v2.4honline.com. For a full 4-H experience enroll as a 4-H member and pay $15 program fee for the year or sign up for this one event as a participant and pay $5 on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required. Questions? Call 812-482-1782.

