Dubois County Becomes a Backdrop for a Indie-Film Shoot – 18 WJTS News Shorts

Jasper Natives Shalyn Grow and Asya Hildenbrand have come back to their roots to film a seven-page short film about their experiences in Theater, while living in a small town. Kaitlyn Neukam, who also was able to work as a Production Assistant on the film crew, goes into great detail about what “community” means to the story and to the production of the film, and provides a first-hand look inside the world that is “MAMS”. (Me and My Shadow).

For updates on the film, please visit: https://meandmyshadowfilm.wixsite.com/mams