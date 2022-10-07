Florida to Reimburse Indiana National Guard

Florida is expected to reimburse the Indiana National Guard after turning away soldiers sent to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Over a dozen soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade were sent back to the Hoosier state after being flown to Fort Rucker, Alabama. The National Guard said it had been determined that Florida National Guard resources were sufficient and no longer required assistance from the Indiana National Guard. The total cost of the trip is estimated at 130 thousand dollars. An Indiana National Guard official says that’s the amount Florida will reimburse them.

